Image copyright Paul Reedman Image caption The willow tree was a popular spot for lunch on the grass

A village's much-loved willow tree that was badly damaged by a storm is to be replaced using cuttings taken by a resident as "collectable pieces".

The tree, in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, was pulled down by the parish council after being battered by Storm Ciara in February.

It had been a popular shaded spot for residents on the village's green.

Austin Shaw said the cuttings had started to form roots and will be used to replace the tree with a "clone".

Image copyright Ann Shaw Image caption The council removed the tree after it was battered by Storm Ciara

He said: "We brought samples of the old tree home, simply as a collectible pieces of many happy memories.

"I've known for some time that the willow will grow if simply stuck in the ground. What I didn't know is that this particular species clones itself."

Mr Shaw said he placed a dozen cuttings in water and was "delighted" when they started to form roots and could be potted up.

He has agreed to donate one to the parish council so it can be planted on the spot where the original tree stood.

Image copyright Ann Shaw Image caption Ann and Austin Shaw collected the samples before the tree was removed

Councillor Jennifer Walker said: "It's a truly inspiring, green-fingered, initiative. I can't wait to see it planted on our green - making the loss of our beloved village willow tree in Storm Ciara easier to take."

Mr Shaw said it would take several decades for the willow saplings to grow into full-size trees.

He said: "We'll definitely not be around when the trees become mature but I believe the idea has the potential to bring hope for the future of the village when this awful time we're now dealing with has passed."

