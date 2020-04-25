Image copyright Chris Hailes Image caption DJ Chris Hailes said he had enjoyed watching clips of the track being enjoyed across the city

A number one hit from the 1990s has become an anthem for a city's residents as they applaud key workers each week.

Every Thursday after 20:00 BST D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better is blasted out across Nottingham city centre and can be heard up to two miles away.

The 1994 song has been played on huge speakers for three weeks as people gather on balconies to Clap for Carers.

Nottingham DJ Chris Hailes, who was behind the idea, said he chose the song as it was "relevant to the times".

He set up speakers on the fifth floor of his apartment block to blast out the song and said it had been well-received by people.

"It's just an absolute anthem," he said.

"Everybody knows it - young and old. It lifts spirits. It's a feel-good song.

"Things can only get better as long as we stay at home and only go out for essential things."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The blast of 90s nostalgia has caused positive ripples among residents

The track was famously played by Labour after Tony Blair led the party to a landslide victory in the 1997 General Election.

Nottingham resident Matt McGinn said: "I think it's the perfect song to capture the collective mood at the moment.

"There was something special about knowing that even though we're confined to our houses, thousands of others across Nottingham were sharing the moment and feeling that same flicker of optimism."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lead singer Peter Cunnah said seeing the videos from Nottingham had brought him to tears

D:Ream frontman Peter Cunnah was sent a video of the song being played in Nottingham by a friend.

"I got shivers. I just couldn't believe what I was hearing," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"You do your thing and make a record for all the clubbers in the early 90s to dance to, and the next thing everyone's hanging out of windows singing it during a crisis. I was in tears."

