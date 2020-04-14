Image copyright PA Media Image caption The nurse had just finished a 12-hour shift at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre

A man has been arrested after a catalytic converter was stolen from a nurse's car outside hospital.

The nurse had just finished a 12-hour shift at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre on Monday when she found her damaged vehicle in the staff car park.

Police said targeting NHS staff while the health service was under pressure was "absolutely despicable".

A 57-year-old man was arrested in the Bestwood area on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and is in custody.

Police said catalytic converters "convert vehicle exhaust emissions into less toxic gases and are targeted because they contain high-value metals".

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said: "This is another example of unacceptable behaviour in Nottinghamshire.

"Catalytic converter theft is extremely troubling for the victims at the best of times, but to steal them from a hospital nurse at a time when the NHS is under so much pressure from the impact of coronavirus is absolutely despicable."