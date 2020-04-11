Image copyright Christian Brailsford Image caption Christian Brailsford called it "an interesting time"

A couple have found a novel way of living separately but staying close during the coronavirus outbreak.

Christian Brailsford works in the critical care unit at King's Mill Hospital in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

His wife Katie Brailsford has muscular dystrophy and had breast cancer, so he decided to live in a caravan on the drive to protect her.

"It's weird - you want to try having a hug through the window," said Mrs Brailsford.

"If you stand cheek to cheek at the window it actually kind of feels like you're having physical contact but you're not."

Image copyright Christian Brailsford Image caption The couple said they talked about living separately to reduce the risks

The couple, from Selston, Nottinghamshire, said they decided at the beginning of the outbreak to live separate lives for the duration.

They mainly communicate on the phone and Mrs Brailsford leaves food parcels for her husband on the drive.

"It's quite an interesting time," said Mr Brailsford.

"It's a 49-year-old vintage caravan so it's very pretty, but it's very small and very basic. It has a fridge and a bed and that's about it."

He said working at the hospital was "incredibly stressful" at the moment.

"We're working in unprecedented times with unprecedented expectations on the staff.

"We're having to bring nurses in off wards who have never looked after critical care patients... they have been thrown in at the deep end but they're managing very well.

"It makes you very proud to be part of that team."

