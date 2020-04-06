Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Wilton Street in the early hours of Monday

A chemical has been thrown in a woman's face on a street in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a property on Wilton Street by paramedics at about 01:00 BST on Monday.

A man was said to have thrown the liquid - believed to be a cleaning fluid or bleach - in her face, causing "a burning sensation".

The woman was taken to hospital but has been discharged "with no lasting injury", police said.

Det Ch Insp Nick Waldram said officers believed it was "an isolated incident" and asked for any witnesses to get in touch.

