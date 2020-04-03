Image caption Mark Payne is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

A hospital patient has been accused of deliberating coughing in the face of a nurse while claiming to have coronavirus.

Mark Payne has been charged with common assault against an emergency worker.

Mr Payne, 45 of no fixed address, is alleged to have carried out the assault at 06:30 GMT at Highbury Hospital in Nottingham, on 26 March.

He is due at the city's magistrates' court later.

"Some of our most unwell patients have behaviours associated with their illness such as spitting," a spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the hospital, said: .

"In most cases this is not driven by malice and is supportively managed by staff.

"However, in some circumstances this behaviour may be beyond the effects of their illness."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.