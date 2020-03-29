Image copyright David Hicks Image caption One woman found her bike missing after caring for three coronavirus patients on their deathbeds

Two men have been charged with stealing bikes belonging to hospital staff who have been caring for patients with coronavirus.

Several bikes were stolen from a compound at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Wednesday night.

One bike belonged to a woman who had been caring for three patients "on their deathbed".

David Moran, 35, and Craig Lancaster, 29, have been charged with five counts of burglary.

Mr Moran has also been charged with one count of theft and one of assaulting an emergency worker, while Mr Lancaster has also been charged with two counts of theft and one of obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.

Police said the charges also relate to a bike theft from outside a KFC in Bulwell on Monday and two reports of burglary from the University Park Campus on Wednesday.

Mr Moran, of Courtfleet Way in Nottingham, and Mr Lancaster, of Camrose Close in Nottingham, are both in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

