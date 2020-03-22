Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption An off-duty police officer found the rabbit hiding under fly-tipped rubbish

A malnourished rabbit discovered among fly-tipped rubbish by an off-duty police officer has found a new home.

Insp Marcus Oldroyd, from Nottinghamshire Police, spotted the "cowering and shivering" animal underneath an old mattress while running in Southwell in February.

He took it home and then to a vet, and the RSPCA has managed to find his furry friend a new place to live.

"This news certainly brightened our day," he said.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Insp Oldroyd said he is "delighted" the rabbit has found a new home

