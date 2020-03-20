Image copyright Russ Baughan Image caption The shop has been described as a 'lifeline' for some villagers

A village convenience store has been hit by ram-raiders who removed the cash machine.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to McColl's in High Street, Blyth, just after midnight.

A spokesman said heavy machinery was probably used to pull the cash machine out of the wall before it was loaded into a white van and taken away from the scene.

The area remains cordoned off while officers investigate.

Residents shared photos of damage to the shop and said it was a "vital lifeline" for some villagers.

Det Sgt Ricky Ellis said officers had recovered the cash machine, although money had been taken from it.

Anyone with information about the raid is asked to contact police.

