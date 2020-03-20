Image copyright Scott Bennett Image caption Scott Bennett hopes his shed-based comedy will cheer people up during the outbreak

A stand-up comedian whose live shows have been curtailed by coronavirus has started broadcasting live performances from his garden shed.

Scott Bennett, from Nottingham, said he hoped the 30-minute live streams would cheer people up during the outbreak.

The first virtual gig was broadcast on Thursday evening to a Facebook audience of nearly 14,000 people.

Topics covered included coronavirus, shed equipment and stripping pasta from his daughter's art projects.

Early in the set he joked: "This probably looks like a cross between Babestation and B&Q."

'Suggest topics'

Image caption Yungblud, Chris Martin and Christine & The Queens all put on makeshift live shows on Monday

Mr Bennett said: "I just thought I'd do something - anything - to stop us thinking about this situation we've found ourselves in.

"We're going to try to do it every Thursday for as long as this thing drags on for.

"Some of it will be material I normally perform but I'll also be getting people to suggest topics so I can write new stuff each week."

A number of musicians have also opted to stream live performances this week including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Yungblud and Keith Urban.

