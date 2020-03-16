Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee Cooper was found injured in Nottingham's Union Road in September

A man stabbed another man through the heart with a "samurai sword" outside a shopping centre, a court heard.

Lee Cooper died at the scene outside House of Fraser in Union Road, Nottingham, on 14 September.

Ethan Austin, 19, is on trial at Derby Crown Court accused of murder and having an offensive weapon, a knife.

Mr Austin had "beef" with ex-prison mate Anton Scott, and they were involved in an altercation about 19:40 where Mr Scott's friend was stabbed.

William Harbage QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Austin, of Mayo Road, Nottingham, was heard saying "I am going to poke you. I am going to jug you".

Mr Cooper, 28, then ran over to Mr Austin and the teenager "drew a knife from his waist band stabbed him to the chest, penetrating his heart", said Mr Harbage.

He said it caused a wound "at least" eight inches deep and "he was able to run a few steps before collapsing".

Mr Austin quickly fled the scene and Mr Cooper died shortly after 20:00 on the pavement outside the House of Fraser, which is in the Victoria Centre.

"The police quickly worked out who was responsible" but he "evaded" police and was no arrested for nine days, said Mr Harbage.

Image copyright Lamar Francois Image caption Mr Cooper died at the scene near the Rose of England pub after being worked on by paramedics

The court heard that the knife was described as a "Samurai sword, albeit not a full sized one" by an off duty police officer who saw Mr Austin running off.

Mr Harbage said: "Despite being out numbered, Ethan Austin was clearly up for a fight.

"He knew he was armed with a very large knife or machete which he had taken to the scene."

He said there was no evidence Mr Scott and Mr Cooper were armed and for Mr Austin to "lunge" forward was "disproportionate".

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.