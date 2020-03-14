Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Notts County and Nottingham Forest lie a short distance from each other across the River Trent

After all elite football in England was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak it left supporters of two clubs in Nottingham with a few dilemmas.

The pandemic has wiped out most of the world's major sporting events.

Nottingham Forest, who are fifth in the Championship, were supposed to travel to Sheffield Wednesday later and then play Huddersfield at the City Ground on Wednesday.

However, National League side Notts County are still playing and kick off against Eastleigh at Meadow Lane at 15:00 GMT.

Do Magpies fans still go and risk picking up, or spreading, the virus?

And do Reds fans, without their Saturday ritual, join them to watch a bit of football?

"Anyone is welcome at Notts [County], even if you're from the dark side [Nottingham Forest]," joked Iris Smith, from the Notts County Supporters Club, on BBC Breakfast.

"I'm not nervous about going. I want to support my team. I want my football fix."

But will Forest fan Simon Fotheringham, take up the offer of a visit to watch Notts?

It seems unlikely... He joked he would be "sanitising his hands" when the first ball is kicked this afternoon.

However, the cancellation of football in this area of the city is a serious matter for more than just the fans.

Nottingham Forest have been seeing crowds of about 28,000 at the City Ground while Notts County average about 5,500 at Meadow Lane.

The clubs are separated by the River Trent, a 10 minute walk door-to-door, and within that area are a number of pubs, shops, restaurants and takeaways that rely on the matchday business.

Tom Holodynsky is landlord of the Navigation Inn, next door to County's stadium, which swells with supporters of both clubs on Saturdays and midweek.

"It's not ideal [Forest's games being postponed]," he said.

"There's not a great deal we can do about it. We've got the blessing of Notts County's game still being on. So far for this pub it's business as usual.

He added: "Forest being cancelled, further down the line, it's going to have an effect but public health comes first.

"Your hands are tied."

It is a case of stoicism for now for supporters and business owners as they wait to see if the proposed football re-start on 3-4 April happens and improves fortunes both on and off the pitch.

