A sleep coach who has worked with Cristiano Ronaldo and the British cycling team has been sharing his techniques with police officers.

Nick Littlehales has helped Nottinghamshire Police's staff to get better rest after a survey found lack of sleep was a key issue.

His tips include focusing on having shorter periods of rest in a bid to improve mental wellbeing.

Deputy chief constable Rachel Barber said staff's wellbeing was "essential".

The force confirmed it did not use any taxpayer cash for a workshop with Mr Littlehales on Monday.

"Organisations like the police are still in the austerity mode, they are losing people and are under ever-increasing pressures," he said.

"If you want people to adopt a good nutritional plan, have good social lives, keep themselves fit, deal with stress and anxiety... that all comes from taking full advantage of their natural recovery process through education.

"The impact it could have could be enormous and save a lot of money."

His tips include focusing less on getting a single chunk of eight hours' sleep, and instead having shorter periods of rest.

Also taking steps to deal with whether someone is a morning or evening person.

Deputy chief constable Rachel Barber said: "The health and wellbeing of all policing professionals is essential not only to the safe and effective operation of the police service, but because as an employer of choice it is the right thing to do."

