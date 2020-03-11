Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eight prisoners took their own lives at the jail between February 2016 and January 2018

A HMP Nottingham prisoner has died in hospital, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

The Prison Service said inmate Alexander Braund, 25, died on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

The prison has come under-fire in recent years following the deaths of eight inmates, who took their own lives between February 2016 and January 2018.

The deaths led to HMP Nottingham becoming the first in the UK to be issued an urgent notification letter over self-inflicted deaths.

Since then, four more inmates have died, including Ben Ireson who was found hanged in his cell on 13 December 2018.

The latest Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) report, published in August, said the jail still has "very significant" problems with violence.

