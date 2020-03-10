Image copyright Google Image caption Former Ashfield School teacher Karl Huber was suspended when the allegations came to light

A teacher who sent a pupil handwritten letters and a birthday card with £40 inside has been struck off.

Former head of music, Karl Huber, 36, struck up an inappropriate relationship with the girl at Ashfield School, Nottinghamshire.

A professional conduct panel heard he sent the girl emails and WhatsApp messages.

The Teaching Regulation Agency concluded he was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

Mr Huber's behaviour came to light when the pupil informed another teacher at the school in December 2018.

The panel was shown an email in which Mr Huber gave the girl his number, telling her: "As a professional I shouldn't really, but I trust you completely not to use it wrongly."

He also suggested the pupil use a different name for him in her contacts.

The panel was also shown emails from Mr Huber repeatedly asking the pupil why she had not responded to previous messages.

'Seeking friendship'

Other emails appeared to be aimed at coercing a response from the girl with emotional content and subject headers.

He also emailed another pupil asking them to talk to the girl about her lack of responses.

Mr Huber admitted he had acted beyond professional boundaries but told the panel he had only been seeking a friendship with the pupil.

The panel heard the teacher's action's had been a "significant factor" in the pupil's decision not to continue to study music at the school.

He was given a prohibition order banning him from teaching at any school or sixth form until March 2023 at the earliest.

Ashfield School has been approached for comment.

