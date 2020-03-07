Mansfield toddler death: Woman arrested
- 7 March 2020
A woman has been arrested following the death of a 20-month-old in Nottinghamshire.
Police said they responded to concerns for the welfare of a child at a house in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, on Friday morning.
The child was taken to hospital but died shortly after. No details of the cause have been released.
A 25-year old woman has been arrested "in connection with the child's death" and remains in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene. The force said it was believed to be an isolated incident.