Jordan Sinnott death: Hundreds attend funeral
Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of a footballer who died after being attacked on a night out.
Jordan Sinnott, 25, was found with a suspected fractured skull in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, in January.
Mourners gathered at Bradford City Football Club, where more than 800 donated shirts decorated the venue.
Two men have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault. A third has admitted affray.
Mr Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield.
Ahead of his funeral, football shirts were sent from clubs across the UK and abroad.
Mr Sinnott's brother Tom said: "We have been absolutely blown away. We knew the response was amazing but to see it here now is unbelievable.
"Jordan lived and breathed football but was also the best brother you could ask for.
"We have been devastated by what has happened but this campaign has helped us through and given us a common goal."
Signed shirts will be auctioned and others will be given to underprivileged children as part of Sport Relief.
Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both of Retford, have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault in relation to the attack.
They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday and have been remanded in custody until 22 May.
Sean Nicholson, 22, of Beechways, Retford, admitted unlawfully using or threatening violence at the same hearing.
He is on bail to be sentenced at a later date.
