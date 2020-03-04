Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott died after suffering a suspected fractured skull

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of a footballer who died after being attacked on a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, was found with a suspected fractured skull in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, in January.

Mourners gathered at Bradford City Football Club, where more than 800 donated shirts decorated the venue.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault. A third has admitted affray.

Image caption Jordan Sinnott's brothers Tom and Justin said the response to their appeal for football shirts had been "unbelievable"

Mr Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield.

Ahead of his funeral, football shirts were sent from clubs across the UK and abroad.

Image caption The family said the shirt appeal had helped them cope since Jordan Sinnott's death

Mr Sinnott's brother Tom said: "We have been absolutely blown away. We knew the response was amazing but to see it here now is unbelievable.

"Jordan lived and breathed football but was also the best brother you could ask for.

"We have been devastated by what has happened but this campaign has helped us through and given us a common goal."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Football shirts pour in for Jordan Sinnott

Signed shirts will be auctioned and others will be given to underprivileged children as part of Sport Relief.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both of Retford, have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault in relation to the attack.

They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday and have been remanded in custody until 22 May.

Sean Nicholson, 22, of Beechways, Retford, admitted unlawfully using or threatening violence at the same hearing.

He is on bail to be sentenced at a later date.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.