Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott started his career at Huddersfield Town

A man has pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the death of a non-league footballer who was found unconscious during a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, died in hospital after being found in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, on 25 January with a suspected fractured skull.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Sean Nicholson, 22, of Beechways, Retford, admitted unlawfully using or threatening violence.

He is on bail to be sentenced later.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both of Retford, who were charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault were not required to enter pleas.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 22 May.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews at about 02:00 GMT

Mr Sinnott played for Matlock Town and his previous clubs included Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Halifax and Chesterfield,

Paying tribute, his family said: "Jordan was the love of our life. He was kind, gentle, funny and lived his life to the full each and every day.

"He was a true gentleman. He absolutely loved his football and from an early age we knew he was determined and driven to succeed.

"Nothing will ever be the same again without Jordan in our lives. It will leave a void that can never be filled."

