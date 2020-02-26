Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke of Cambridge shares a joke with service users during a visit to The Beacon

The Duke of Cambridge has been told the tale of how a friend of a homeless man accidentally lost his false leg.

Prince William joked with the men at The Beacon Project in Mansfield, as he heard Daniel Walker's wife had thrown out Delroy Carr's leg on bin day.

Mr Carr, 58, said Mr Walker had taken it home to make it more comfortable for him to use.

The duke laughed as Mr Walker explained how his wife had thought the leg was "horrible" and threw it out.

Mr Carr, from Mansfield, who once served with the 1st Battalion, Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters, had to have his right leg amputated above the knee from injecting heroin, 11 years ago.

"His leg from the hospital rubbed and he was getting really bad sores," Mr Walker told the prince.

He took it home to soften the edges using an angle grinder and after returning from work one day, realised it had disappeared.

"I've come back and I've gone 'Babe, where's Delly's leg gone?'," Mr Walker said.

"She went 'That horrible thing you left in the garage? - it freaked me out, it's horrible'.

"I said, 'well, where is it?', and she went 'dustbin men took it'.

"And I went 'oh my God', I've lost Delly's false leg."

Mr Walker explained he and Mr Carr had battled long years of drug addiction, but were now clean.

Prince William, who has been patron of homeless charity Centrepoint since 2005, said: "The guys were saying coming off heroin is the hardest thing they've had to do, that's the draw [of it], it's just so debilitating."

