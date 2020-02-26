Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ezekiel Clarke was attacked in Churchfield Lane near Castle Retail Park in Radford

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death near a retail park in Nottingham.

Ezekiel Clarke died shortly after he was attacked in Churchfield Lane, Radford, on 19 February.

Police have charged Jaheim Williams, of Trafalgar Close, Nottingham, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder.

They are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man and a second 16-year-old boy previously arrested have been released without charge.

