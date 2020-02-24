Ezekiel Clarke stab death: Two 16-year-olds arrested
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 17-year-old.
Ezekiel Clarke died shortly after he was attacked in Churchfield Lane, near Castle Retail Park in Nottingham at about 19:00 GMT on 19 February.
Police said a 19-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder had been released on bail.
Officers are also looking to speak to the occupants of a white van and red car seen in the area at the time.
Det Insp Rich Monk of Nottinghamshire Police said: "We believe the drivers of these two vehicles could have vital information about what happened and we are really keen to trace them."
An 18 year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder has since been released.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.