Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ezekiel Clarke was attacked on Churchfield Lane near Castle Retail Park in Radford

A 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed near a retail park has been released.

Ezekiel Clarke was attacked on Churchfield Lane near Castle Retail Park in Radford, Nottingham, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 17-year-old was treated at the scene but died shortly afterwards.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested for the same charge remains in police custody.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Det Insp Rich Monk said he was "still eager" for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.

Image caption A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody

