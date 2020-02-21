Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ezekiel Clarke died shortly after police and ambulance crews were called

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed near a retail park.

Ezekiel Clarke was attacked in Churchfield Lane, near Castle Retail Park in Radford, on Wednesday evening.

The man, 18, is the second person to be held over the death. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Rich Monk said: "A team of detectives is working incredibly hard on the investigation.

"Any piece of evidence people may have, no matter how small, could be vital in establishing the circumstances of how Ezekiel lost his life."

Image caption A cordon around Churchfield Lane has now been lifted

