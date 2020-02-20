Image caption Prospect Street and Churchfield Lane, at the back of the retail park, were closed while investigations continued

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager died in a stabbing near a retail park.

Police were called to Churchfield Lane near Castle Retail Park in Radford, Nottingham, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the boy, 17, at the scene but he died a short time later.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for information and urging anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time to get in touch.

Police said the boy's family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

The man remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said: "While we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public, we understand the level of concern that incidents of this nature cause our communities.

"That is why we're letting the public know to expect to see a large number of uniformed officers in the Castle Retail Park area offering some reassurance following this incident."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.