Nottingham

Arjun Singh: Man admits fatal attack on student in Nottingham

  • 19 February 2020
Arjun Singh Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on 19 January

A man has admitted fatally attacking a student in Nottingham.

Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on 19 January, the day after he was assaulted in Long Row.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, The Meadows, admitted manslaughter, but denied two charges of robbery and supplying a controlled drug.

He was remanded at Nottingham Crown Court and will next appear on 19 March. A man from Nottingham, 23, also denied offering to supply a controlled drug.
Image caption Flowers were laid at a vigil for Mr Singh following his death

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites