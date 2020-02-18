Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for information about the woman's death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the sudden death of a woman in Nottingham.

Police said officers were called to Aspley Lane, Aspley, at about 19:20 on Sunday and a 48-year-old man was detained.

Det Insp Rich Monk said the force was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

He appealed for anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Aspley Lane area on Sunday to make contact.

