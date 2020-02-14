Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the park's entrance

A man has been charged with allegedly raping a woman in a park in Nottingham.

The attack took place near the entrance to Forest Recreation Ground between 00:30 and 01:00 GMT on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sheldon Harlow, 35, of Fleece Street, Bradford, was detained in the West Yorkshire city on Thursday and later charged.

A 27-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the attack, has been released on bail.

