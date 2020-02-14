Image copyright Alan and Vanessa Image caption The couple said they had enjoyed the views of the harbour from the balcony until the ship was turned around

A couple stuck on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak said that they "stayed in and had a meal" for Valentine's Day.

Alan and Vanessa from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan for almost two weeks.

They told the BBC cabin fever has started to set in but they have not lost their humour.

"True love is my wife washing my underpants in the sink," quipped Alan.

Image copyright Photo supplied Image caption Alan says he has been jogging around his bed to keep fit

The couple boarded the cruise liner in Singapore five weeks ago but it was locked down when a passenger tested positive for the virus after disembarking.

Thousands of people have been quarantined in their cabins since 5 February. Alan said they were enjoying the extra time on holiday at first and he had enjoyed the view of Mount Fuji and jogged around his bed to keep fit.

"The captain has turned the ship round so now I have been looking at the other side," he said.

"It's a rather grim side because this is where the ambulances come to take people off to hospital. It has changed the mood because people are a little bit more anxious."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands of passengers have been kept in quarantine in their cabins

There have now been more than 500 cases on the liner but Alan said they have their "fingers crossed" they could be allowed home on 19 February.

Alan said they had been well looked after on the ship.

"They keep putting on extra films for us to watch. The internet is a little bit haphazard, as are the phone calls," he added.

"Vanessa has taken up Tai Chi from videos. Sadly I'm not quite so flexible. To show my love for her when we get home I might book us a cruise."

