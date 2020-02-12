Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption An off-duty police officer found the rabbit hiding under fly-tipped rubbish

A malnourished rabbit has been found "callously thrown out" among fly-ripped rubbish in Nottinghamshire.

Insp Marcus Oldroyd saw the rabbit hidden underneath an old mattress while running on Monday morning in Brackenhurst Close, Southwell.

He took the lop-eared rabbit back home and it is now being cared for by a vet.

An RSPCA spokesman said it was "very lucky" someone found the animal as it "could have suffered a lingering death".

Insp Oldroyd said: "It was cowering and shivering amongst the bags of rubbish including a damaged pet carrier and an old mattress which had been fly-tipped.

"The poor little thing must have been terrified, especially in the recent weather conditions.

"The RSPCA said to me that clearly the rabbit had been neglected and was well under-nourished."

He has posted a video appealing for anyone who knew the owners or anything about the people who dumped the rubbish.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The RSPCA said the rabbit's condition suggested it had been kept in a dirty environment

An RSPCA spokesman said: "We believe someone took on this rabbit and then decided they couldn't cope with looking after him so just discarded him."

He said the rabbit is underweight and has "some issues with his teeth".

The rabbit also has fur missing on his legs, which the charity said suggests he has been kept in a dirty environment and has been laying in his own urine for long periods of time.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Insp Oldroyd has posted a video appealing for information

