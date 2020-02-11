Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ross Ball's family said he was a "much-loved son and brother"

A seventh man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing.

Ross Ball, 42, was attacked in Langton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 1 November and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Garry Cooper, of Bramble Close, Nottingham, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Shaun Buckley, 28, John McDonald, 24, Anthony Daw, 24, Jake Honer, 20, Connor Sharman, 21, and Matthew Jones, 22, have also been charged with murder.

Mr Buckley is from Lanchester Way, Solihull; Mr McDonald is from Stratford Road, Hall Green; Mr Daw is from Cherry Grove, Smethwick; Mr Honer is from Ludworth Avenue, Solihull; Mr Sharman is from Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, and Mr Jones is from Denby Close, Birmingham.

Mr Cooper was also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A sixth man, 35, has been charged with assisting an offender and was remanded in custody.

