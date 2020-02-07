Image copyright Tom Morley Image caption Do Nothing are from Nottingham

A band who had equipment stolen during a car break-in have thanked the public after most of it was recovered from a buy-and-sell store.

Do Nothing, from Nottingham, appealed for help after gear worth £800 was taken from an underground car park in George Street, in the city, on Monday.

The items were later recovered from a Cash Generator store.

The band, who have featured in the NME, told those who helped: "You've restored faith to our cold dead hearts."

A Facebook appeal with pictures of the equipment, including bass pedals, was shared hundreds of times.

Guy Elderfield, a local music producer, saw the post and, by chance, later spotted some of the items in Cash Generator.

Image copyright Do Nothing's equipment Image caption The drum kick pedal on the right is still missing

After noting down the serial numbers he realised they matched those stolen.

"[The thieves] weren't very bright," he said.

"Bass is a massive part of what Do Nothing sound like. If you take that away they wouldn't sound like the same band.

"It's always nice to do good things."

He said the store's attendants were "really helpful" and took the items off the shelves and contacted the police.

Bassist Charlie Howarth said: "The majority of the equipment [stolen] was mine.

"[When Guy called] it was pretty remarkable... Never thought we'd get it back and so quickly... 24 hours [afterwards] is pretty mad."

Cash Generator has not yet responded to a request for a comment when approached by the BBC.

Nottinghamshire Police said no arrests have been made.

