Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luke Wigman said he wanted to finish the gruelling challenge "in one piece"

A former RAF paratrooper who stepped on a mine in Afghanistan is attempting seven marathons on seven continents in seven days - for the second time.

Luke Wigman, 33, from Selston in Nottinghamshire, completed the World Marathon Challenge in 2017 and hopes to be one of the few to do it twice.

He underwent months of rehabilitation after sustaining traumatic leg injuries in an explosion in 2014.

The first marathon starts in Antarctica and the last in Miami on 12 February.

He said his aim was to finish the event "in one piece" but has not ruled out making a third attempt in 2022.

Image copyright World Marathon Challenge Image caption Luke Wigman during his first World Marathon Challenge in 2017

Mr Wigman, who is raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, will be in South Africa on Thursday for his second marathon, before taking on races in Australia, Dubai, Spain and Brazil.

He is due to finish the challenge in the United States on Wednesday.

"I am going into the [World Marathon Challenge] with a level of uncertainty," he said.

"I have had a difficult few years with injury, surgery, rehabilitation, so my main goal is to make it to the finish line on day seven in one piece.

"I have the most supporting and understanding wife in the world.

"Nikki always encourages me to make the most of my life and take on these challenges whenever the opportunities arise.

"I have some making up to do on my return home!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke of Cambridge speaks to Luke Wigman (right)

Mr Wigman was injured during a tour of Helmand province, in 2011, when he stepped on a improvised explosive device.

He returned to the UK within 24 hours for surgery and later began a rehabilitation programme that lasted about a year.

He has since gone on to win a number of accolades including gold medals at the Invictus Games and was a joint winner of the BBC Sport Personality of the Year's Helen Rollason Award in 2014.

