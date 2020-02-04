Mentally ill patient's cancer treatment criticised

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two Nottinghamshire-based NHS trusts waited for several months before asking a court to decide what treatment a woman should get for her skin cancer

Hospital staff took too long to get a mentally ill woman treatment for her skin cancer, a judge has suggested.

Mr Justice Hayden made the comments about two Nottinghamshire-based health trusts at the Court of Protection.

A GP first suggested the woman may have skin cancer in 2018, but in mid-2019 she was assessed as lacking capacity to make decisions on her own treatment.

It took until December for bosses to ask the courts to intervene and decide what was best for the patient.

The Court of Protection is responsible for making decisions for people who lack the mental capacity to do so for themselves.

The judge ruled that the pensioner, who is in her 70s, could not be identified.

Bosses at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trusts had responsibilities for her care and had asked the judge to make rulings about treatment.

Image copyright Getty Images/Odd Anderson Image caption The Court of Protection is based at the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Addressing the amount of time it took for the trusts to seek a court order, the judge said the situation was "simply a tragedy" and "profoundly troubling".

He added: "It is self-evident and, indeed, striking, that time here was of the essence and delay was likely to be inimical to [her] welfare.

"Not only inimical but... potentially fatal."

The judge later approved the treatment plan put forward by the two trusts.

In joint statement, medical directors Dr David Selwyn and Dr Keith Girling said: "Both trusts acknowledge that treatment in this case could have happened sooner, and we have apologised to the patient and her family for that.

"We are now focusing on making sure that the patient receives the best care possible."

