A stalker who has harassed Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for two decades has been sentenced for breaching a restraining order for the 12th time.

Edward Vines, 49, was serving a 45-month sentence when he wrote to her mother Marion Maitlis last year.

He sent two letters in May and October, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said Vine had a "lifelong obsession" with the journalist and sentenced him to a further three years in jail.

Vines, who is in custody at HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order, which was originally imposed in 2009 and prevents him from contacting Ms Maitlis and her family.

The defendant, from Oxford, first met Ms Maitlis when they were students at Cambridge University.

He was first convicted of harassing her in 2002.

Ms Maitlis has previously spoken publicly of the "devastating impact" Vine's harassment has had on her family.

Prosecutor Ian Way said Vines "persistently and systematically" breached the restraining order 12 times, resulting in six court hearings.

In May, a letter to Marion Maitlis was intercepted and opened by prison officers.

"The defendant said he was troubled by Emily's treatment of him while they were at university," Mr Way told the court.

"That he was in love with her and was distressed when she terminated contact with him."

Mr Way said Vines claimed Ms Maitlis had lied during the original trial and he believed the justice system "was against him".

The court heard a second letter was intercepted in October in which Vines said he was "keen" to talk to the broadcaster and would "continue to write seeking answers".

Defending Vines, Stefan Fox said his client was now aware any concerns he had about his previous trials would have to be aired elsewhere.

Judge Rafferty said: "If you love Ms Maitlis as you say you do, you have a very strange way of showing it because you have made her life a misery."

He said he feared "there was no sign of this ending" and if Vines continued to breach the order he would "continue to age in custody".

"One hopes that one day that voice will fall silent," Judge Rafferty added.

Previously the government has apologised to Maitlis after Vines was able to write to her from HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire, and again while living in a bail hostel.

