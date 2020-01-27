Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott started his career at Huddersfield Town

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a non-league footballer who was attacked during a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, who was on loan at Matlock Town, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Market Place, Retford, on Saturday morning.

Two 21-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 20-year-old man is now being held.

Another man has been charged over a separate assault.

Connor Woodcock, 27, of Beehive Street, Retford, is due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in connection with an assault thought to have taken place after Mr Sinnott was attacked.

Mr Sinnott was found with a fractured skull at about 02:00 GMT, on Saturday, and died in hospital at about 18:00 on the same day.

Tributes have been paid to the footballer, who also played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Bury, FC Halifax Town, Chesterfield and Alfreton Town.

Image copyright Jez Tighe/PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott died in hospital after suffering a fractured skull

Phil Tooley, a former director of Chesterfield FC, said Mr Sinnott - who played for the club between 2017 and 2018 - was a "lovely lad".

"I was privileged enough to get to know him a bit... he used to light up a room when he came in," Mr Tooley said.

Matlock Town had earlier tweeted: "You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you."

Image caption Tributes have been paid to the footballer after his death

Police no longer believe that a fight involving eight men and women at the Dominie Cross pub car park, in Grove Street, just after 23:25 GMT, was connected to Mr Sinnott's death.

Two other men were injured in later assaults, in which a 27-year-old man suffered a suspected broken nose and a 44-year-old man sustained a suspected broken jaw, police added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews in Market Place, Retford

Mr Sinnott, from Bradford, is the son of former footballer Lee Sinnott.

Earlier this month, he scored the first hat-trick of his career during a game against Basford United.

