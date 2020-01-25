Image copyright Getty Images / Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott previously played for Huddersfield Town

A Matlock Town FC player is in a critical condition after being attacked during a night out, police said.

Jordan Sinnott was found unconscious in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police had earlier been called to a "large-scale fight" at a pub car park in the town, hours before the 25-year-old midfielder was discovered.

He suffered a fractured skull and remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. A man has been arrested.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm..

On Saturday, non-league clubs Matlock Town and Alfreton Town postponed their fixtures due to the "tragic and unforeseen circumstances".

Police said officers had attended a "large-scale fight" between eight men and women at the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street, hours before Mr Sinnott was found.

"Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident," Nottinghamshire Police said later on Saturday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious in Retford's Market Place

Police said a 27-year old man suffered a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man was left with a suspected broken jaw.

Det Insp Wilson said: "Our detectives are continuing their enquiries to understand how three men came to sustain their injuries.

"This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not come forward."

Mr Sinnott, from Bradford, is the son of former footballer Lee Sinnott and made his debut at Huddersfield Town against Leicester City in 2013.

Earlier this month he scored the first hat-trick of his career during a game against Basford United.

Mr Sinnott previously had spells at Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

