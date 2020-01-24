Image caption A police car was still at the scene the day after the stabbing

A stabbing at a cinema may have been caused by a row over seating, police have said.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital from Cineworld in Nottingham having been stabbed in the abdomen following a Blue Story screening on 1 December.

He sustained non life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.

Det Insp Daniel Johnstone, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the possibility the stabbing was caused by a seating row was "quite a strong one".

The officer said the attack happened at the end of the screening of the Rapman-directed movie "within the complex".

"We don't believe it is gang related - it seems to be a dispute which developed into a disturbance," he said.

Image caption Police were called to Cineworld at 20:15 GMT on Sunday

He said there were approximately 60 to 80 people at the screening and officers "have traced a lot of people" but are appealing for more to come forward.

"We would appeal for anybody who has mobile phone footage and anyone who has not been spoken to to come forward," he added.

A 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested on suspicion of the possession of a bladed article.

The teenager had also been held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Some screenings of Blue Story were temporarily pulled from the cinema, but a showing did go ahead as planned late on 2 December.

