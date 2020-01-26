Image copyright Inspire Image caption The library was swamped along with much of the rest of the town in November

A library which suffered "exceptional" damage during recent floods in Nottinghamshire says repairs will cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Worksop was flooded on 7 November when the River Ryton burst its banks following heavy rain.

The library's owner said "devastation" at seeing the library under water was "mixed with delight" at receiving support and help from the community.

It is hoped the building will reopen in the summer.

Image copyright Inspire Image caption Damage to the floor - with services beneath - was particularly severe

Twenty-five properties in Worksop were evacuated during the flooding.

The library, which only opened in the building in 2010, also hosts music events, a day care centre and cafe.

Image copyright Inspire Image caption Staff managed to remove the library's contents in just two days

Peter Gaw, from Inspire, which runs the county's library service, said: "I got a phone call to say there was flooding.

"And it wasn't just a bit coming under the door, it was in the whole building.

"When I saw the place awash, I was just speechless but the devastation was mixed with delight at how people came forwards to help."

Image copyright Inspire Image caption The floor and walls have had to be replaced and work has gone on for months

The library's "irreplaceable" heritage collection of documents and records and 26,000 items of stock had to be moved quickly.

"It took two days to clear the lot and, thankfully, the wet and humidity seems not to have affected them but the building suffered exceptionally".

