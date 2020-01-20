Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Arjun Singh was a student at Nottingham Trent University

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 20-year-old student.

Police said Arjun Singh, who went to Nottingham Trent University, was attacked on Long Row in Nottingham just before 04:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but died the next day.

Nottinghamshire Police are treating Mr Singh's death as a murder investigation and are appealing for information from anyone in the area at the time.

They are particularly interested in finding two men seen leaving the scene on foot after the assault.

Det Insp Richard Monk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a serious assault which has resulted in a young man losing his life.

"If you were in the area of the Slug and Lettuce public house around 03:45 GMT on Saturday morning and have not yet spoken to the police, I would urge you to come forward."

Image caption The attack happened on Long Row in Nottingham just before 04:00 GMT on Saturday

