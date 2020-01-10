Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Gavin Collins was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A man who killed an 87-year-old by reversing a stolen car into him has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Terry Radford died on Good Friday last year after being hit by the car near his home at Mansfield Woodhouse.

His family said he was "the most wonderful dad and granddad, who was loved and respected by everyone".

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court found Gavin Collins, 39, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

In a statement last year, Mr Radford's family said the former teacher, councillor and magistrate was "finally getting his life back" after looking after his partner, who had dementia, and had been looking forward to a series of holidays.

"Now he won't get to live out those dreams and his family and wide circle of friends won't get to share more great times with him," they said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Terry Radford was taking a morning walk when he was hit by a car

During the trial the court heard Collins, of Addison Street in Tibshelf, Derbyshire, was "ranting about Jesus" and stole a car from a neighbour.

The car was crashed outside a home near Skegby, and Collins then tried to take another man's car before forcing a passing motorist to drive him in her vehicle.

Crosses in blood

Collins forced her out of the car and drove off, crashing it in Mansfield Woodhouse.

He then used a patio slab to smash his way into a woman's house nearby, and smeared crosses in blood on her and her children.

Collins took her car, which he reversed into Mr Radford, who died at the scene.

Image caption A police car was also rammed near the bus stop where Terry Radford was killed

James House QC, prosecuting, told the court Collins' physical symptoms after being arrested suggested he had been using the synthetic cannabinoid Spice, which Collins denied.

Collins told the jury he did not remember the events of Good Friday.

As well as one count of manslaughter, Collins was found guilty two counts of burglary, two of aggravated vehicle taking and one of attempted robbery.

He will be sentenced on 28 February.

