Image caption Balloons were released at the event for Shaniqua Loftman-Smith, who died after being hit by an ambulance

A remembrance event has been held for a 10-year-old girl who died after being hit by an ambulance.

Shaniqua Loftman-Smith was taken to hospital after the crash in Bulwell, Nottingham, last month but later died.

Balloons were released for Shaniqua, and her friends wrote messages to her at the event on Monday night.

It was hosted by Keiren Thompson, who recently won the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award at Sports Personality of the Year 2019.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Shaniqua was hit by an ambulance on a 999 emergency call-out

A minute's silence was also held at the Bulwell Riverside Centre.

Mr Thompson said Shaniqua would sometimes attend the centre's after school programme - taking part in multisport activities, arts and crafts and was part of a young women's group.

He said he was "devastated" by the news of her death and described her as a "nice girl" who was "always polite".

Mr Thompson added: "All the young people that I've spoken to are in bits - they just miss their friend.

"The community have been amazing - they've really come together to show what Bulwell can do in a time of hardship."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Keiran Thompson was awarded for his voluntary work last month

An online fundraising page has been set up to help with funeral costs, which has raised more than £5,000.

Subscriptions to the club on Monday were also donated.

