Dog found drowning with rock tied to lead rescued

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Bella the Belgian shepherd was taken to a vet by Nottinghamshire Police

A dog found drowning in a river with a carrier bag containing a heavy rock tied to her lead has been rescued.

The Belgian shepherd was spotted in the River Trent and dragged to safety by a woman near Long Lane, Farndon, Nottinghamshire, at about 08:45 GMT.

The dog, whose name was recorded as Bella on her microchip in 2010, was taken to a vet by police.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises Bella or saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The dog had a carrier bag containing this large rock tied to her lead

PC Adam Pace said police were working with the RSPCA and conducting microchip inquiries.

He said: "This was an evil and nasty thing to do to this poor dog and we are making every effort to find out who is responsible. We are lucky that the kind member of the public found and rescued her.

"Her name was recorded in 2010 as Bella on her microchip but it is possible she may be known by another name if her owner has changed since then."

PC Pace appealed for anyone who had dash-cam or CCTV footage of vehicles in Long Lane to get in touch.

You may also be interested in:

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.