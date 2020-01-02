Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Angela Allen was jailed in 2009

A "truly evil" member of a paedophile ring is to be released from prison.

Angela Allen, from Nottingham, was one of four women persuaded by Rochdale businessman Colin Blanchard to abuse children and share images.

She received an indeterminate sentence with a minimum term of five years in 2009 after admitting four child sex assaults and distributing an indecent image.

The Parole Board said the decision to free her was taken last month.

Blanchard, Allen and three other female paedophiles - Vanessa George, Tracy Lyons and Tracy Dawber - were jailed following a major investigation involving five police forces.

The women were convinced by Blanchard - described by police as "highly controlling and manipulative" to abuse children and share photos of the abuse.

George, who abused children at the Plymouth nursery where she worked, was released from prison last year.

Allen, who had met Blanchard online in 2008, was described as "truly evil" by Det Supt Adrian Pearson of Nottinghamshire Police at the time of the cases against the abusers.

He said: "The tone and the fantasies she described in her texts and emails were perhaps the most graphic of them all.

"It was of a graphic nature you could not possibly describe, it was chilling."

The group was exposed the following year when Blanchard's business partner found abuse images on his laptop.

He was given an indeterminate sentence with a minimum term of nine years in 2011.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Angela Allen following an oral hearing in December 2019.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on whether a prisoner would represent a significant risk to the public after release.

"The panel will have carefully looked at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change.

"We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority."

