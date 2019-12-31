Image caption A bag containing what appeared to be a bowling ball could be seen at the scene

A man has been charged after a council worker was hit on the head by a bowling ball thrown from a window.

The worker suffered a serious injury while collecting a fly-tipped television in Strelley Road, Bilborough, Nottinghamshire.

He is said to be in stable condition after the incident at 09:20 GMT on Monday.

Damien Hammond, 30, of Strelley Road, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

He is due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

Nottingham City Council confirmed the injured man was an employee.

Bilborough ward councillor Rebecca Langton said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this awful incident and our thoughts are with our member of staff and his family.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and will provide all the support he needs."

