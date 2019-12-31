Image caption Low Wood Road in Bulwell is a route from the M1 to the north of Nottingham

A 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by an ambulance on a 999 emergency call-out in Nottingham.

She was taken to hospital after the crash on Low Wood Road, Bulwell, at about 18:30 GMT on 22 December.

Richard Henderson, chief executive of East Midlands Ambulance Service, offered his "deepest condolences" to the girl's family.

He added the service is co-operating with a police investigation into the crash, where the girl was a pedestrian.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers are looking for any witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

