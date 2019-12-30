Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit in Bilborough

A man was left with serious injuries when he was hit with a bowling ball thrown from a window.

The man was hit in Strelley Road, Bilborough, Nottinghamshire, at about 09:20 GMT.

He was taken to hospital and the road shut for hours afterwards while officers "ensured the safety of another man", Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police urged witnesses to contact them.

Det Sgt Simon Carter said officers believe it was "an isolated incident".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.