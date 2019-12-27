Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was sexually assaulted and had of her phone in Mansfield Road on Sunday

A man was arrested on Christmas Day in connection with robbery, sexual assault, and burglary in Nottingham.

The 33-year-old is being questioned after a woman was sexually assaulted, and had her mobile phone stolen, in Mansfield Road at 12:30 GMT on Sunday.

He is also being questioned over two burglaries in Lenton and Nottingham in December and November.

Officers also arrested the man for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Det Sgt Simon Farrison said: "I would still like to appeal for information, particularly in connection with the robbery and sexual assault.

"We understand members of the public walked past as the incident took place and we would like to speak to them as soon as possible."

