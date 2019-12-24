Image copyright Google Image caption The 73-year-old woman died after the blaze in Linby Avenue

A woman has died in hospital following a house fire in Mansfield, police have said.

The fire happened at a property in Linby Avenue at about 17:00 BST on Monday. The 73-year-old died in hospital earlier.

A 75-year-old man was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was still investigating the cause of the fire.

