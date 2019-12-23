Arrest after girl's hydrotherapy pool damaged

Image copyright Michelle Carr Image caption Evie's family said the damage to the pool had "caused a lot of distress"

A man has been arrested after a young girl's hydrotherapy pool was damaged.

The pool in Evie Carr's back garden in Blidworth, Nottinghamshire, was filled with paint, leaving it "damaged beyond repair".

The five-year-old has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and had used the pool to relax her muscles.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Ch Insp Liz Rogers said the damage had "caused a lot of distress for Evie and her family".

"Our inquiries into this heartless incident are ongoing," she added and asked for anyone who saw "suspicious activity in the area" to get in touch with the force.

'We were mortified'

Michelle Car, Evie's mother said they were "absolutely gutted" to see black paint had been poured into the pool, which had cost £14,000 to buy.

"We were mortified knowing how long it took us to raise the money for it in the first place," she said.

"The whole community had raised the money for it over 18 months."

She said since the pool was damaged they had raised £10,000 again from friends and family to replace it.

"Evie has been having lots of showers instead but we have been struggling with her muscles," Mrs Carr added.

"We have been trying to keep her warm which she needs at this time of year to help her relax before bedtime."

