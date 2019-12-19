Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the girl suffered "minor injuries" when the wall fell on her

A nine-year-old schoolgirl has been taken to hospital after a wall fell on her.

It happened at St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield at about 12:20 GMT on Thursday.

East Midlands Ambulance said the girl was taken to nearby King's Mill Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said the girl suffered "minor injuries" and they were treating it as an "industrial accident".

